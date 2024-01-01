Slot opens up on Alexander-Arnold's contract situation and role at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold and how, despite his ongoing contract situation, he will still have a huge role to play this season.

In his press conference ahead of an intense Chelsea clash this weekend, Slot spoke on all things Alexander-Arnold from his contract feud to how his role at the club is evolving and improving.

The full-back's contract situation is a hot topic at the moment as Real Madrid try and steal away the world class talent as his deal runs down.

Slot said, "What is happening is that they were with the national teams. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) scored a fantastic free-kick, like you probably saw. Same question, same answer. There will always be talks about our players.

"And it's a good thing that you ask about it – that means that they do really well, because if they would have played badly then you probably wouldn't have asked. So, it's a good thing that everybody wants their contracts to be renewed because that tells me – and I also see this – that they do really well. But I cannot tell you anything about that at this place.”

Alexander-Arnold played at left back for England over the international break, which impressed the Dutch manager.

“I cannot give you that answer because I haven't seen the game – I did see the free-kick. But I think similar to what I just said about Conor, good players will always find their way into the team. They will always find a way of playing well, especially if they have good teammates and play in a good team – and that's what Trent has. The national team of England has a lot of very good players and Trent is one of them.

“If you then play the likes of Finland and Greece, with all the respect, then normally these quality players will play good games, although they did lose against Greece. But if Trent plays against Finland with the teammates he has, you can play him, I think, in every position and he will play a good game.”

The 26-year old’s role was also discussed by Slot, who says that there is still room for improvement.

“He's been very good for us until now. He was and is still important in our attacking part of our game. I also like the way he has defended until now in the games he played for us. I think he made a step up in that perspective. But like for all the others, there's still room for improvement, that's clear.

“But he's done very well for us this season and I think he's done really well for the national team as well. If I'm correct, from the four games he played, he was three times Man of the Match – it's quite a good score! Let's hope that he's going to be Man of the Match for us once in a while now as well, although I think Ibou (Konate) wants to be it!”