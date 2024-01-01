Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold: Always good to beat Chelsea

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s memories of taking on Chelsea are very vivid.

The Reds have enjoyed some outstanding games against the Blues over the years.

None will evoke more memory for Reds fans than beating them in the UEFA Super Cup, Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals over the past decade.

“My favourite one would have to be the semi-final (Champions League) in 2005,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com.

“There’s been a few. Liverpool and Chelsea have always had really good games. I’ve played in a lot of really good matches against Chelsea as well.

“I’m probably just living it through memory now (the 2005 Champions League meeting)… I’ve watched the full game back once. I like to do that just to get a feel for what it would’ve been like. It was an incredible game.

“I think you had two really good managers, legendary managers coaching both sides, and then legends on the pitch. They were always bound to be super-tough games and amazing for viewers and tough battles.

“That’s what I grew up remembering Liverpool versus Chelsea as - Chelsea were always the team that were in and around the league (title), and we were a team that was always tough to beat, so to beat them and to go onto a Champions League final was a special thing.”