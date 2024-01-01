Beckham on Alexander-Arnold: "In all honesty I think he's an unbelievable"

Premier League legend David Beckham has given his opinion on Trent Alexander-Arnold this week and how the Liverpool star is a lot like himself with the way he can pass a ball.

The right-back has been a sensation in recent years which has led to links to a move away to Real Madrid much like Beckham had during his playing career.

Beckham told Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel: "I suppose if there was one player where I look at, and I think, he's very similar in the way he delivers the ball, he's very similar in the way he crosses the ball or passes, it has to be Trent.

"In all honesty, I think he's an unbelievable – his vision, he's unbelievable.

"And he's an exceptional player, but when I look at a player and I think I see myself in the way he puts the ball in, what he sees, in the long balls that he plays.

"He plays balls that some players don't even think about, and that's what I love about him as a player."