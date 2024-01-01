Tribal Football
Liverpool resigned to losing Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid

Liverpool may be coming to terms with life after Trent Alexander-Arnold next season.

The Premier League giants are beginning to believe that he is not going to sign a new contract.

Alexander-Arnold’s present deal expires at the end of the season and he is wanted by Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Arne Slot's side feel the lure of Real may be too great for Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back has admitted in the past that he is extremely ambitious and that he wants to keep winning the biggest trophies.

While this report may be reliable from a Real perspective, there has not been any indication of Alexander-Arnold wanting to leave in the English press.

