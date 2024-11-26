Slot on Real Madrid: They always find a way to win the game and go to the next round

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Real Madrid and has praised the Spanish side for their dominance.

This week is Slot’s first clash with Los Blancos as Liverpool boss and the Dutchman has opened up in his most recent press conference about how important Wednesday's game is and how Madrid always finds a way to win even if they are at their lowest.

“It's a big game. Real Madrid and Man City dominated Europe and the league, along with Liverpool. A special week for us. If you are Liverpool, you always play in big games. But this week is special.

“They can win in so many different styles and ways. It's why they have won this competition so many times. They always find a way to win the game and go to the next round. Great individual players. But Liverpool has great players at the moment as well. We are looking forward to it.”

The Reds have faced Carlo Ancelotti’s side a number of times during the last 10 years and have struggled to find a win on the majority of occasions. Slot admitted he was unaware at how many times the two sides have faced each other but revealed he learnt a lesson from one particular game.

“I wasn't aware we played them so many times. I think I used that game (5-2) as an example to my team at Feyenoord because Real Madrid always find a way. It makes them special. It makes them the best club in the last 5-10 years.”

At Feyenoord he also used the example of Madrid’s aura and how even if you are leading against them, you can never let your guard down as history has shown they always find a way to win.

“I said to my former club that we should take the example of Madrid. If we are fortunate enough to be a goal up, we are still aware of the fact that the game will never be done until the referee blows his whistle. We feel it a bit more when it's Real Madrid.”

With Vinicius Junior out and Madrid’s defensive crisis still present it is the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to grab a much needed win against a side who have looked invincible in recent years.

