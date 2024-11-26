Robertson insists he does not want "revenge" against Real Madrid this week

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has spoken on the importance of beating Real Madrid this week as the club welcome them to Anfield.

Los Blancos will meet Liverpool once again on Wednesday night in a game that is always filled with drama. Robertson spoke in the club’s most recent press conference about the size of the match and how every player wants to be a part of such a huge game.

“We have played Real five or six times since I've been here and not been on the winning side yet. But there's only a few of us who have been involved, it's a new squad now. It's the same for them, new squad and new faces. When you play against the best players and the best teams you want to be involved in the game and get the result.

“It'll probably be the most watched game this week and players want to be a part of that. We know how good Real Madrid are and they'll come here with confidence and belief.”

Reflecting on the many finals the two clubs had together in recent years, Robertson was asked if he holds any grudges or seeks revenge in games such as this and explained the hurt he felt after the 2022 Champions League final when Liverpool lost 1-0 despite dominating the game.

“I don't really look into owing people one or revenge. Both games were different. 2018 was so important for our journey, nobody really expected us to be in the final that year and it gave us the belief we could compete in that tournament again and go on and win it.

“2022 hurt a lot more at the time, I thought we played well and their goalkeeper was man of the match, which tells you a lot. But they do what they do, there's a reason why they have won it the most times.”

This Wednesday will be another chance for Liverpool to get their revenge on a Carlo Ancelotti side who seem immune to the Reds despite their dominance over many other elite sides from around Europe. Robertson may not want revenge but many fans will be hoping they can get one over a Madrid side plagued with injuries and shaky form.

