Rush warns Liverpool: You can’t buy Salah quality

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has opened up on Mohamed Salah's contract situation which has caused much controversy this season.

Rush has given his opinion to the Liverpool hierarchy about the Egyptian winger, who he believes should be given a huge offer to try and persuade him to stay before his contract ends this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to Mail Sport he was honest about the contract drama which he believes should be sorted as soon as possible for the sake of the club.

“Me and Mo (Salah) speak quite a lot. People talk about whether he’s staying or going but I just enjoy watching him on the pitch. He’s a joy to watch. You think he hasn’t done anything for 20 then he pops up with a goal or two.

“You can’t buy that. That’s special and he’s a special player. Everyone wants him to stay,” added Liverpool’s record goalscorer.

After a narrow win against Southampton at the weekend, Salah spoke briefly about his contract and how he is likely to leave if no offer is made soon.

"We're almost in December, I haven't received any offer to stay at the club, so probably I'm more out than in."

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday before another huge fight against Manchester City at the weekend and with both games under the lights at Anfield, Rush cannot wait to see the team and Salah in action once more.

“I’m not surprised. It was always going to be difficult coming in after Jurgen (Klopp). I was with them on the pre-season tour and they were fantastic and they’ve taken that into the season. There’s still a long way to go but I’m happy,’ said Rush.

“I’m happy that the two games are at Anfield this week. You don’t get many bigger games. The supporters will get behind the players and hopefully the players will react to that. I’m looking forward to it. Liverpool are a bit more patient now but they’re still creating chances and a joy to watch.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play