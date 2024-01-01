Slot lays out Liverpool plans for Nunez and Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says Darwin Nunez is a key part of his new season plans.

Ahead of today's season kickoff at Ipswich Town, Slot laid out what he has planned with the striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Bring him as much as we can into scoring positions. Again, I think every individual benefits from team performance. If we, as a team, can bring our attackers – not only him but also the other ones – as much as we can in dangerous positions, these players will score goals.

"That’s what we’ve seen in pre-season, where we even scored goals out of smaller chances. It’s up to us to bring him or Diogo (Jota) or other attackers as much as we can into promising positions for them and then he, like all the others, will score their goals."

On where he plans to field Trent Alexander-Arnold, Slot also said: "I think a position for a player is always related to the team and it’s also my aim to bring the best out of the player. But the first aim is to bring the best out of the team and it helps if you also bring the best out of a player then. Trent is known for playing as a right full-back for all his life, I think, and when he was a youngster he played in midfield.

"In the modern game, you see a lot of full-backs going into the midfield – that is what he did last season once in a while and I saw him playing in the Euros (in) the midfield. So, I think he is capable of playing both positions really good and then it’s up to me where I think he could help the team the most."