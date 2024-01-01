Rush worried over new contract talks for Liverpool trio

Liverpool should work to give new deals to Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That is the view of club legend Ian Rush, who spoke about their three most high profile players being out of contract in a year’s time.

With Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, fans fear this could be the beginning of the end of an era at the club.

"No-one is bigger than the club but they've got a year left so hopefully the three of them are good for another three years at Liverpool," Rush said, per the Mirror.

"They are great players and personally I'd love to see them stay but we have to look at every situation. I think the players don't think of the situation, I think they just want to play."

"It would be nice (to have agreements) but at the end of the day that is what Richard Hughes gets paid to do," he added.

"I think the way forward now is to get the start of the season underway. It's not just 11 on the pitch, it's the whole squad.

"Individuals will win you games but you need to be in a team. If Slot can get that team spirit I am sure they'd want to stay at Liverpool."