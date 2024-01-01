Liverpool plan Alexander-Arnold contract upgrade amid Real Madrid interest

The Reds are prepared to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold a huge new deal to convince him to stay at the club.
The right-back is contemplating his future after Jurgen Klopp departed this summer.
Per The Athletic, Alexander-Arnold will be offered a wage rise to convince him that Anfield is the place where he should spend his best years.
Real are serious about bringing in the defender, as he is a free agent in a year’s time.
A source told the outlet: “Trent's spoken to the new manager already. This took place before the Euros and they're in touch now.
“They had a great conversation initially but the manager respected that he needed to focus on the tournament.
“Trent, like the rest of the squad, sees this as a new beginning and a fresh start and he is excited to get back to training to lay the foundations for a successful, new season.
“He is definitely committed for the season and a huge deal will be presented to him to stay beyond that.”