Liverpool plan Alexander-Arnold contract upgrade amid Real Madrid interest

Liverpool are prepared to hold onto one of their prized assets amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Reds are prepared to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold a huge new deal to convince him to stay at the club.

The right-back is contemplating his future after Jurgen Klopp departed this summer.

Per The Athletic, Alexander-Arnold will be offered a wage rise to convince him that Anfield is the place where he should spend his best years.

Real are serious about bringing in the defender, as he is a free agent in a year’s time.

A source told the outlet: “Trent's spoken to the new manager already. This took place before the Euros and they're in touch now.

“They had a great conversation initially but the manager respected that he needed to focus on the tournament.

“Trent, like the rest of the squad, sees this as a new beginning and a fresh start and he is excited to get back to training to lay the foundations for a successful, new season.

“He is definitely committed for the season and a huge deal will be presented to him to stay beyond that.”