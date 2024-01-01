Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold happy with Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid are said to be seriously interested in signing Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defender may be ready to move on from the Anfield club after Jurgen Klopp departed.

Per BILD, Real will declare their interest in Alexander-Arnold and try to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Long-term right-back Dani Carvajal is getting on in age and may benefit from the competition.

Alexander-Arnold is also said to be keen to make the move to take a different step in his career.

However, Liverpool boss Arne Slot does want to hold onto his creative star this summer.