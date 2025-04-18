Slot gives blunt update on Alexander-Arnold's contract: We don't talk about these things

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation, which does not seem to have progressed any further.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signed new deals in the past few weeks to extend their stay on Merseyside past the summer transfer window. Alexander-Arnold however is yet to sign a new contract and is set to join Real Madrid for free once the season ends. In his latest press conference Slot was asked about the defender and revealed that no progress has been made.

"I think you would be surprised if I answer differently now than I've answered for the whole season," the Dutchman said of the defender's future. "It's nice that we've already done two announcements and we can talk about that for hours.

"But if you want to talk for hour to me about Trent, for hours it is the same answer. We don't talk about these things as long as they aren't done. And they aren't, which is why we don't talk in public about his situation.”

The 26-year-old has been out of action since February with an ankle injury but has been spotted in training in recent weeks. This weekend sees the Reds take one step closer to securing the league title as they travel to the King Power Stadium where Alexander-Arnold may feature once again.

"Trent is coming back from an injury and trained with us yesterday. Every time he plays with us and trains with us, he shows his commitment. He's worked so hard to be back already now.

"And the moment he is on the pitch, he shows me what a great footballer he is. How much he is involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season. He's worked so hard during the whole season and now during his rehab to be back with the team again.

"The fans of Liverpool, everyone who watches football for the last five, six or seven years, knows he is an incredible full-back for this football club, so let's see what the future brings."