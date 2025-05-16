Slot admits it is very difficult to motivate the Liverpool squad now the title is sealed

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken to the press as he prepares to take on Brighton on Monday night.

After a little break in Ibiza celebrating the club’s Premier League title win with four games to spare, Slot is now back and focused on the clash against the Seagulls who could still make a charge for European qualification. He first addressed the transfer rumours linking Bayern Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong to the club.

Slot on Frimpong's links to the club

"It is going to be a boring answer. The whole season was about contract extensions of free players and now everyone wants to know which players we are brining in. The answer is the same, we don't talk about the players we want to bring in until they have signed for us.

"What I can say is that we have Conor Bradley who can play the position really well and Joe Gomez has played there multiple times. It is not like Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving and I have no idea what to do."

Liverpool squad deserved their time off

Slot then opened up on giving his players time off after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal which saw his side partying throughout the week and enjoying some much-needed time off.

"If we can’t get a result there then that has nothing to do with players enjoying a few days off but it will probably be the story in the media.

"We felt this (three days training) was a good way of preparing for Monday. They deserved a few days off as it has been a very long season.”

Alexander-Arnold's departure should not be a distraction

Slot was next asked an awkward question on if Trent Alexander-Arnold

's departure will affect title celebrations on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace.

"We had the reaction by our fans which was positive and negative. All the pundits and the country talked about it.

"Now is time to draw a line under it and focus now on the fact we won the Premier League and enjoy that feeling.

"Not being distracted or talk about Trent's situation."

Motivating a title-winning side is difficult

The Dutchman then admitted that it is hard to motivate his side after their title win as the final games often become meaningless.

"I think the honest answer is yes (it's harder to motivate them). We're not the only team who might have a few days extra but there is a difference is the honest answer. Arsenal game, I saw a team that wanted to compete from first to last second. The mentality is still very good. Main thing for us is, Chelsea away, Arsenal at home, Brighton away, these are tough games, that is why I so happy the title was already clinched!"

Liverpool's summer transfer plans

Finally, he spoke was asked on the club’s transfer plans and deflected the question onto the international break and the title celebrations at Selhurst Park.

“My thoughts are into next season, if this week was decisive for us, now it's clear what we've done so it is normal our thoughts on the couch tonight are more into next season than if this week was still important.

"Maybe the players' thoughts are with the national team and these games are more important than the next few days. Palace at home will be very special one to look forward to. We think about transfers more, more meetings."