Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record
Liam Delap advised to avoid Manchester United transfer
Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions
David announces Lille departure

Liverpool set for Bayer Leverkusen talks over Frimpong clause

Paul Vegas
Liverpool set for Bayer Leverkusen talks over Frimpong clause
Liverpool set for Bayer Leverkusen talks over Frimpong clauseAction Plus
Liverpool plan to trigger to buyout clause in Jeremie Frimpong's contract at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Holland fullback has agreed personal terms with the Reds after a series of talks over the past fortnight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool moved for Frimpong after fellow right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold announced he would be leaving Anfield when his contract expires this summer.

The Mirror says Liverpool are to inform Bayer of their plans in the coming days - if not hours. Frimpong can be signed for £30m.

For his part, Frimpong is excited to be returning to England and the Northwest after coming through the youth system at Manchester City.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFrimpong JeremieLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Frimpong "keen on move so personal terms no issue" as Liverpool deal looks certain
Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Frimpong delivers Liverpool dealmakers major boost