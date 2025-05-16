Liverpool set for Bayer Leverkusen talks over Frimpong clause

Liverpool plan to trigger to buyout clause in Jeremie Frimpong's contract at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Holland fullback has agreed personal terms with the Reds after a series of talks over the past fortnight.

Liverpool moved for Frimpong after fellow right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold announced he would be leaving Anfield when his contract expires this summer.

The Mirror says Liverpool are to inform Bayer of their plans in the coming days - if not hours. Frimpong can be signed for £30m.

For his part, Frimpong is excited to be returning to England and the Northwest after coming through the youth system at Manchester City.