Real Madrid make CWC request to Liverpool over Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are seeking an early release from his contract for Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Telegraph says Real want to sign the England defender in time for the Club World Cup.

As it stands, Alexander-Arnold's deal with Liverpool will expire halfway through the US-based tournament, so making his signing complicated for Real.

The Spanish giants want the defender for the start of the competition, where they will be led by incoming new coach Xabi Alonso.

Real are reluctant to pay a fee for Alexander-Arnold and instead made a request in talks last week with Liverpool about releasing him from the final month of his contract.

The Club World Cup kicks off on June 14.