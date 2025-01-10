Slot admits game time is not guaranteed for summer signing Chiesa at Liverpool

Italian star Federico Chiesa has been told there are no game-time guarantees at Liverpool.

The winger has not been able to hit the ground running since arriving at Anfield.

Chiesa saw a start to life in the Premier League disrupted by injuries but is now fully fit.

“Every game is a chance for every player to get some playing time,” said the Liverpool boss.

“It is not only been difficult for him for all the things you just said in terms of match fitness - I'm not going to say all these things again - it is also that he has to compete with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

“And everybody here knows the numbers that Mo brings in... there are not many times or reasons to take him out during a game or before a game.

“Also because he is so fit. I've said many times before he was the fittest player who came back for pre-season and he does everything every single day to keep his match fitness and he wants to play every single game and he shows up every single game.

“So it is not only about Federico when we are talking about his limited playing time it is also about the others but in terms of Federico he has to deal with the way he came in. The rest were already training a lot so we had to bring him up in terms of match fitness.

“It's a combination of reasons why he didn't play that much but let's wait and see in the coming weeks and months if he is able to help us because the second half of the season is even more important than the first half.”