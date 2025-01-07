Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Slot explains what Gakpo brings to Liverpool compared to Salah, Chiesa and Diaz
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot lavished praise on one of his Netherlands stars. 

The Dutch coach has been hugely impressed by countryman Cody Gakpo's form this term. 

Gakpo has become instrumental off the left and occasionally as the central striker. 

On what he brings to the team, Slot stated: “A lot. But I think I've said already a few times that I can completely understand how much focus there is on Mo (Salah)'s performance because that is remarkable if a player has so many goals and so many assists.  

“But if you combine the goals of Lucho (Luis Diaz) and Cody when they play as a left winger, they come quite close to the numbers Mo has. Mo's advantage is that because Federico (Chiesa) is not always available he is playing from the first until the last minute, but I think our left-winger position comes quite close to the numbers Mo has.  

“So, that probably tells you then as well that part of the success is definitely the quality of the players but part of it is also the playing style we have. I just mentioned that again, the game against United was a game that everybody loved to watch because we play such an attacking style of football and what comes with an attacking style of football is scoring a lot of goals. That's what we do at the moment.” 

