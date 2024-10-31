Sir Alex returns to see Van Nistelrooy lead Man Utd to Cup win

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands for the first time after losing his ambassadorial role at the club.

The club’s most successful ever manager watched one of his former players take charge of the team.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy lead United to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Ferguson did not appear to have any issues with club officials, considering he was at the game in the director’s boss.

The likes of Bryan Robson and Paddy Crerand were also present, along with Sir Dave Brailsford.

United are on the brink of appointing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their next manager.