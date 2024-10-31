Tribal Football
Most Read
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon

Sir Alex returns to see Van Nistelrooy lead Man Utd to Cup win

Ansser Sadiq
Sir Alex returns to see Van Nistelrooy lead Man Utd to Cup win
Sir Alex returns to see Van Nistelrooy lead Man Utd to Cup winAction Plus
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands for the first time after losing his ambassadorial role at the club.

The club’s most successful ever manager watched one of his former players take charge of the team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy lead United to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Ferguson did not appear to have any issues with club officials, considering he was at the game in the director’s boss.

The likes of Bryan Robson and Paddy Crerand were also present, along with Sir Dave Brailsford.

United are on the brink of appointing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their next manager.

Mentions
van Nistelrooy RuudFerguson AlexManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLeicester
Related Articles
CARABAO CUP QF DRAW: Spurs host Man Utd; Arsenal host Palace
Van Nistelrooy delighted for Man Utd goalscorers after Cup thumping of Leicester
Van Nistelrooy discusses Ten Hag axe; Man Utd situation in match programme notes