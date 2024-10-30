Van Nistelrooy discusses Ten Hag axe; Man Utd situation in match programme notes

Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has discussed Erik ten Hag's sacking and the club's situation in his maiden match programme notes today.

Van Nistelrooy will be in charge for tonight's Carabao Cup tie with Leicester City at Old Trafford.

He wrote: "As I am sure everyone can imagine, I am writing these notes with a huge amount of mixed emotions. Erik ten Hag brought me back to Manchester United in the summer and, while I have only been part of the coaching staff here for a few months, I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity, and I am saddened to see him leave.

“Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love for however long I am asked to do so. I can promise that I will continue to give my all, in whatever capacity, to try to turn around our fortunes.

“Despite our results, I am loving being back at Old Trafford and working with the team and staff every day. We’ve seen the squad’s potential at times this season, but clearly not often enough.

“Now is the time for everyone at the club to work together, give everything and turn this season around while we have time. From my experiences as both a player and a coach here, I can say for sure that when players, staff and supporters pull together, Manchester United can be unstoppable."

“It will not be easy, of course. Leicester are Premier League opposition and they will also be highly motivated by the prospect of moving into the quarter-finals. However, every game we play is also an opportunity for us to remind everyone – ourselves included – of what this great club stands for.

“When I returned in the summer as Erik’s assistant, it was because I believe that Manchester United can climb back to the levels that I knew here as a player. I still have that belief, but it will take time and a lot of hard work.

“The first step is to restore the winning habit, starting at Old Trafford. I know first-hand the positive effect our wonderful fans can have on the team, so please get behind the players as we fight together to move a step closer to Wembley.”