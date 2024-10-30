Tribal Football
Van Nistelrooy delighted for Man Utd goalscorers after Cup thumping of Leicester

Paul Vegas
Ruud van Nistelrooy was delighted with his players after Manchester United's 5-2 Carabao Cup win against Leicester City.

The Dutchman was acting as caretaker manager after Monday's sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both struck twice, with Alejandro Garnacho also scoring for the hosts. The Foxes' goals came via Bilal El Khannouss and Conor Coady.

Van Nistelrooy said afterwards:  "I have to say we had some luck as well, I am so happy for Casemiro though and Garnacho and Bruno.

"Five goals but the chances against West Ham and Fenerbahce, we created so much and couldn't finish., All of a sudden we had some luck on our side and that made it a great night.

"It is always the target to react and attack. The reaction of players after the Leicester goals were excellent and they deserve the credit. I am glad the crowd go home happy."

