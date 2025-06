Tottenham have set their price for Cristiano Romero.

The Argentina defender has expressed an ambition to play in Spain in recent weeks.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have both been linked with Romero this season.

And now Tottenham are prepared to sell, with the Daily Mail reporting they want £60m to part with Romero.

Romero, 27, is currently away with the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.