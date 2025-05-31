"I'd love to play in La Liga" - Cristian Romero opens door to Tottenham exit

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has admitted he's 'love to play in La Liga' amid interest from Real and Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from North London and has done little to dissuade interested clubs.

Romero has previously stated his desire to play in Spain and he has now doubled down on that claim with Real and Atletico both said to be monitoring his situation.

Speaking to journalist Gaston Edul, Romero said: "I'd love to play in La Liga. I'd love to play in La Liga. I like watching a lot of games, and I have a lot of teammates who play there in Spain, and we watch them. It's one of the leagues I'd like to play in."

Tottenham’s surprise qualification for next season’s Champions League puts them in a strong position, however, and a deal for the World Cup winner won’t come cheap.