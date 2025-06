Cristian Romero's Atletico Madrid move in doubt after Piero Hincapie bid

Atleico Madrid are working on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie, casting major doubt over a move for Tottenham's Cristian Romero.

Romero, 27, is understood to be very keen on leaving Tottenham this summer, saying he “would love to play in La Liga” amid reported interest from Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side appear to be looking elsewhere, however, and have made an offer for Bayer Leverkusen defender Hincapie, 23.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish side have already made their move to sign the Ecuador international and have opened talks with his representatives.

The move for Hincapie has now cost serious doubt on a bid for Romero, who would likely cost a hefty price from the Premier League side.