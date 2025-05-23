SHOCKER: Man Utd choose to put up for sale EVERY player as finances hit desperate state

Manchester United will consider offers for ALL senior players after a disastrous campaign.

Missing out on European football has left a huge hole in their finances and the board has decided the solution needs to be a great sell-off of talent.

The Mirror says United will listen to offers for every player - including captain Bruno Fernandes - this summer.

Defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham means United have missed £100m as part of the Champions League qualification victory would've brought.

Indeed, with United in 16th place on the Premier League table, it will mark only the second time in 35 years that United have failed to qualify for Europe.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox will oversee the great squad sell-off over the coming months.