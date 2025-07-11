Two reasons Chelsea decided to sell Noni Madueke revealed

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates after the the two clubs agreed a fee.

The 23-year-old will become Arsenal’s first attacking signing of the summer after they agreed to a £52 million package deal with Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are happy to see Madueke join a rival due to player’s discipline and underwhelming progress.

Chelsea’s coaching staff are also understood to be concerned about his attitude in training, something Enzo Maresca called out earlier in the season.

Madueke has been given permission by Chelsea to leave the squad at the Club World Cup to fly back to London and undergo his Arsenal Medical.