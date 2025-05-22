Fernandes: If Man Utd want to cash in on me...

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says he's prepared to be sold this summer if it's what the club wants.

Fernandes was speaking after last night's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

"I have always been honest," he said. "If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it's what it is. Football sometimes is like this.

"I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go. I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days.

"The day that the club thinks that I'm too much or it's time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I've always said it and I keep my word in the same way."

Amorim right man

Fernandes, meanwhile, insists manager Ruben Amorim remains the right man to lead the club.

He also stated: "We just agreed that he's the right man. He has done a lot of good things. We know that the manager is looked at by the results. Obviously we see more than that as players.

"We know for everyone it will be about him bringing back the positivity in the club. To try to bring the club back to fight for trophies, fight for the big trophies. And we all agree that he's the right man.

"It’s not my decision but I do think the manager is the right one and I don’t think that there will be a better person to do the job. I know it's difficult to understand that, it's difficult to see that. But I still do think that he's the right man to lead the club.

"I do think that the club is in a situation where it's easier to get a different one in because the results haven't been there. But as my other teammates said, and I repeat myself, I do think he's the right man."