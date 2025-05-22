Al-Hilal offer Bruno Fernandes Man United escape route

Al-Hilal have reportedly offered Man United captain Bruno Fernandes a way out of the club after their disastrous Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The 30-year-old is one of a few Man United players who can hold their heads high after a disastrous season both in Europe and domestically.

Sky Sports are now reported that Al-Hilal have a genuine interest in Fernandes, although any move will likely come after their Club World Cup campaign in June.

United are on course to have their worst season in recent memory despite the captain’s 19 goals and 17 assists in his 56 games across all competitions.

Ruben Amorim is said to be desperate to keep the attacking midfielder at the club but Fernandes has refused to commit his future to the club.

Speaking after the 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday, he said he will stay until he’s told “it’s time to go.”