Sheffield Wednesday closing deal for Man Utd striker McNeill

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be closing in on the signing of former Manchester United starlet Charlie McNeill.

The forward was once rated as one of the best prospects to be emerging at the Old Trafford academy.

However, the forward could not translate his prolific record at youth level to senior football.

Per The Star, the 20-year-old striker is available on a free transfer and will sign for Wednesday.

McNeill scored 46 goals across 82 appearances at under-18 and under-21 level.

He does also have interest in his services from clubs in Italy and the United States.