New Plymouth manager Rooney makes key staff decision

New Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney does not need to bring in his own coaches to the club.

The ex-Birmingham City, DC United, and Derby County manager has taken on the Championship club as his next challenge.Per The Sun, Rooney is prepared to work with the existing backroom team, aside from bringing in old sidekick Pete Shuttleworth.

He will work with Keith Nancekivell and Simon Ireland at the Home Park club.

One of his sidekicks Carl Robinson is working with MLS outfit Atlanta United instead.

Rooney has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club after a difficult 15 games in charge of Birmingham last term.