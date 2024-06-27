Perth Glory goalkeeper Cook trialling with Sunderland, Man Utd

Perth Glory goalkeeper Robert Cook is interesting Manchester United.

Cook, 17, has been trialling with Sunderland this past week, though is also scheduled to test with United during his stay in England.

The teen remains on Wearside, but will trial at other English clubs, including United, before a final decision is made.

United have already snapped up one former Perth Glory junior in James Overy, who left Australia with his family earlier this year.

The fullback signed with United as a free agent last month.