Sheffield Utd go for Besiktas outcast Oxlade-Chamberlain

Sheffield United are eyeing Besiktas midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Marca says Besiktas are willing to offload Oxlade-Chamberlain this month and a return to England is likely.

Talks are already underway with Sheffield United.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool only a year ago for Besiktas.

However, he is now available after battling to make an impression in the Super Lig.