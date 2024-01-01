Tribal Football
Fulham, Sheffield Utd linked as Oxlade-Chamberlain granted Besiktas transfer
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing a return to England for the new season.

The former Liverpool midfielder spent last term in Turkey with Besiktas, but has been informed he can leave this summer.

The [a href="https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-transfer-news-33234763" target="_blank"][i]Mirror says Oxlade-Chamberlain's preference is a return to England.

Fulham and relegated Sheffield United have both been linked with the veteran, while the chance of a return to Southampton has been ruled out.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is on a deal worth €2.2m-a-year with the Black Eagles.

