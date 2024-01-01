Fulham, Sheffield Utd linked as Oxlade-Chamberlain granted Besiktas transfer

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing a return to England for the new season.

The former Liverpool midfielder spent last term in Turkey with Besiktas, but has been informed he can leave this summer.

The Mirror says Oxlade-Chamberlain's preference is a return to England.

Fulham and relegated Sheffield United have both been linked with the veteran, while the chance of a return to Southampton has been ruled out.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is on a deal worth €2.2m-a-year with the Black Eagles.