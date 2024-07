Besiktas seeking British buyer for Oxlade-Chamberlain

Besiktas are seeking a British buyer for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Black Eagles are eager to clear the midfielder off their books as he is among their highest earners.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool for Besiktas just a year ago, but failed to make a meaningful impression.

The Sun says he is now being offered to clubs in England and Scotland by agents representing Besiktas.

Brentford and Sheffield United have been linked with the midfielder.