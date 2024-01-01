Sevilla make first bid for Arsenal defender Kiwior

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is the subject of transfer interest from Sevilla in Spain.

The La Liga giants are serious about securing the left-sided center-half, who is a backup at Arsenal.

As the Gunners push ahead to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, Kiwior will go to make way for the Italian.

However, The Sun states that a deal to take Kiwior to Sevilla has not reached a conclusion.

The La Liga club will have to put in a higher offer, as Arsenal will not sell on the cheap.

The Gunners are keen to get fair market value for a player they do rate very highly.