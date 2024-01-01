Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa

Vitor Pereira chose (again) Al Shabab; Federico Chiesa has many options in his hand; Chelsea are focused on the exits. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

VITOR PEREIRA SIGNS NEW AL SHABAB DEAL

Vitor Pereira has decided his future and signed a new one-year contract with his current club, Al Shabab. The decision by the Portuguese coach came after a few weeks of reflection. Vitor had received interest from several clubs in Europe, having been close to joining Sevilla and Almeria before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

However, after leading Al Shabab to 8th place in the Saudi Pro League with a comfortable 12-point lead over the relegation zone - compared to the mere four points above the drop zone that Al Shabab had when he took over - and having received confirmation of an ambitious project from the Saudi management to compete for the top positions in the rankings, Vitor decided to stay.

His goal is to improve on the already positive results obtained so far: the Portuguese coach has led Al Shabab in 15 Saudi League games, winning 7, drawing 2, and losing 6 matches.

During Vitor Pereira's tenure, Al Shabab ranked as the 6th best team in the Saudi Pro League, earning 23 points - the same as, for example, Al-Ittihad of Karim Benzema - and just two points behind the 3rd and 4th place teams, Al-Ahli and Al Taawon.

FEDERICO CHIESA, MANY CLUBS ON HIS TRACKS

Federico Chiesa, the man of the match against Albania in Italy's first game at Euro 2024, is one of the most watched players by Saudi clubs. Alongside Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, the Juventus player is the third name on Al Ittihad’s shortlist. The Saudi club needs to acquire a new winger, and Federico Chiesa is considered the most affordable target. However, his future will be decided after Euro 2024, and in general, his preference is to stay with Juventus.

Nonetheless, the disagreements with the management that emerged in the last meeting have introduced uncertainties for the Italian player, who will explore other options.

As told, Al Ittihad are one of the clubs that highly appreciates him: in case of failing to reach an agreement with Salah or Son, they will also attempt to sign him. But also, Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo is closely monitoring his situation. There has been no concrete approach so far from the Saudi Pro League - neither from Al Ittihad nor from Al Nassr - but he is on their shortlist.

In addition to Saudi teams, there is fierce competition in Europe as well: AS Roma - who has already approached his agent - Napoli, and some Premier League clubs are also interested in him.

LIVERPOOL SEEK TO STRENGTHEN DEFENCE

Liverpool are considering the purchase of two new centre-backs to strengthen their defence, as also requested by Arne Slot. The hottest name on the list is still Gonçalo Inácio, on whom the Reds have been working since last October.

In January, the Portuguese player chose to remain at Sporting CP for personal reasons, but now Inácio is ready to start a new experience elsewhere - in the Premier League - with Liverpool aiming to finalize his transfer in the coming weeks. In addition to Gonçalo Inácio, Liverpool also have Leny Yoro among the preferred names: however, the French player wants to join Real Madrid and the Spanish club is keeping their pressure on him and is working to lower Lille’s demands.

Riccardo Calafiori is another suitable profile for Liverpool: his future will be decided only after Euro 2024. Bologna wouldn't want to sell both Josh Zirkzee and the centre-back - considered the best players in their squad - but for a substantial offer, they are willing to let him go.

Lastly, Marc Guehi - who will be carefully monitored by the Reds during Euro 2024 - and Jean-Clair Todibo are among the other names that Liverpool have included on their extensive list.

CHELSEA WORKING ON EXITS

It will be an intense transfer window for Chelsea: Tosin Adarabioyo's arrival has filled - at least in part - the void left by Thiago Silva and now the Blues can focus first on exits. Trevoh Chalobah's fate is under discussion: Fulham are still interested, but there have been no more recent contacts. Other English clubs and two German teams have asked for information on costs and details of his possible move. Anyway, his future seems to be far from Chelsea.

Another name on the way out is Romelu Lukaku, but only as a permanent move: Chelsea have no intention of letting him leave on loan again. For this reason, Saudi Arabia - interested in a definitive transfer - remains a concrete option for the Belgian, even if - to date - he prefers to stay in Europe. In Italy, he has admirers: among these, Napoli who consider him a suitable alternative to replace Victor Osimhen, in case of no agreement with Artem Dovbyk (Girona) or Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), their main targets.

On the incoming front, Chelsea are also interested in signing a goalkeeper: Porto's Diogo Costa is on the list, despite a price tag considered too high. Let's keep an eye also on Jan Oblak: the Blues have approached his entourage, with the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper open to a potential move to England, a scenario to be monitored very carefully.

DIOGO LEITE, A BATTLE BETWEEN GERMANY AND ITALY

Diogo Leite continues to be one of the most appreciated defenders in Europe, with many teams interested in him. As already reported several weeks ago, the German champions Bayer Leverkusen have been on his tracks for some time and have followed him from the group stage of the Champions League, when the Portuguese defender stood out among the best of the competition for distance covered, clearances attempted and balls recovered.

Xabi Alonso, who saw him up close in the Bundesliga, considers him one of the ideal profiles to strengthen an already tested defence. Not only in Germany: also in Italy, the centre-back is followed by several clubs.

Among Leite's admirers there is certainly AC Milan: the Rossoneri are looking for a new defender to replace the departing Simon Kjaer, and Diogo Leite is among the names at the top of the list. Contacts between the interested clubs - Bayer and Milan - and Union Berlin have been going on for weeks.

The German club is willing to evaluate offers of at least 18 million euros to consider his possible farewell in the summer. In addition to Leverkusen and Milan, other Italian clubs are also interested in him. However, the Rossoneri - who have not contacted Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, despite some rumours - certainly remain among the favourites.