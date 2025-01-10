Tribal Football
Cassano unsure if AC Milan can land Man Utd attacker Rashford

Carlos Volcano
Cassano unsure if AC Milan can land Man Utd attacker Rashford
Cassano unsure if AC Milan can land Man Utd attacker RashfordAction Plus
Former AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano has questioned their move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Cassano says he's a fan of the England international, but is concerned over whether Milan can afford him.

“We are talking about a fantastic player; I go crazy for him,” he told Viva El Futbol.

“One and a half years ago, not three or five, he had finished the season with 28 goals playing as an attacking winger.

“But something has broken at Manchester United, first with Ten Hag and especially with (Ruben) Amorim. The problem is that he earns €12m per season. Who can afford him in Italy? Nobody can.

"He would be fantastic for Milan and Juventus, but I don’t think he can join our league.”

