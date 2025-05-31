Real Madrid star Rodrygo makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has reportedly made a decision regarding his future at the club amid interest from Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in his 51 games across all competitions, several reports have suggested Real Madrid would be willing to sell the 24-year-old.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have been heavily linked with moves for the Brazilian as they both prepare to bolster their attacking line-ups this season.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Rodrygo isn’t interested in leaving and has informed the club he wants to fight for his position.

New manager Xabi Alonso is understood to be willing to give his players a clean slate and an opportunity to impress before making any decisions regarding transfers.