Ousmane Dembele form a 'slap in the face' - ex-Barcelona chief

Ex-Barcelona director Robert Fernandez believes Ousmane Dembele's imppressive form for PSG are like a "slap in the face" to the La Liga champions.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the world having joined PSG from Barcelona back in 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dembele’s spell in Spain was ravaged by injuries during a time of immense uncertainty at the Camp Nou due to the club’s financial problems.

With 33 goals and 48 assists in all competitions this season, he played a key role in winning the Ligue 1 title and taking PSG to the Champions League final.

He is also one of the frontrunners to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, alongside Barcelona wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Former Barcelona technical secretary Fernandez has now opened up on what went wrong for the France international at the club.

Barcelona lacked patience with Ousmane Demebele

"No one was patient. Not the press, not the club, and he was too young to understand many things," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"That's the reality. But he's taught us all a lesson. He already taught it to us in his last year at Barca. Everything that was said - that he wasn't a good professional, that he went out at night, that he drank - wasn't true.

"After two very serious injuries, in a very difficult environment, he showed that he was a great professional. Another player, at his age, would have thrown in the towel. But he didn't. He kept working, recovered, played very well with Xavi, and was highly rated by him.

"He's doing very well now. He's given us all a slap in the face. And I'm very happy that things are going well for him. He's a very good kid, and he's been a great professional. Overcoming two serious injuries and coming out of such a difficult situation isn't something that just anyone can do. He's 28 years old, a magnificent age."