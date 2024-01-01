Schmeichel says Van Nistelrooy could be Man Utd difference maker this season

Schmeichel says Van Nistelrooy could be difference maker this season

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has revealed some inside information about team dynamics.

Schmeichel, who works as a pundit, spoke about United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy's true feelings about striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Van Nistelrooy, a club legend from his playing days, joined as boss Erik ten Hag’s assistant this summer.

Schmeichel told Tipsbladet: “He is a fantastic talent. The possibilities that lie within him are at the highest level and he can pull himself into that conversation.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy is back at the club and I spoke to him briefly. He says there is so much potential in him.

“If he can help him… It’s not just Rasmus! The team is not playing with him in the right way, so there are some things that need to be corrected.”