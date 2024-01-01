Man Utd coach Van Nistelrooy takes Rashford for extra one-on-one training

Tribal Football
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is taking extra finishing training sessions.

The Sun says United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is working one-on-one with Rashford in an effort to improve his goalscoring.

Rashford hasn't scored for United in over 18 months and he was an early substitution during yesterday's defeat at Brighton.

Van Nistelrooy has now taken Rashford under his wing to help with his finishing.

And club sources say the forward has taken up the extra training with great enthusiasm as he works with United's striker legend.

