Saudi trio in contact with Man City outcast Grealish

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is being offered a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Left out of City's Club World Cup squad and transfer-listed last month, Grealish is considering his options.

Advertisement Advertisement

AS says beyond enquiries arriving from inside the Premier League and across Europe, Grealish is also being offered a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia.

SPL trio Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal and Neom are all interested in the England international and have the spending power to match his massive £300,000-a-week City salary.

The 30 year-old is holding fast to his contract demands, which has seen offers from rival Premier League clubs dry up.