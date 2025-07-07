AC Milan defender Hernandez to sign Al-Hilal contract this week as €25m fee is agreed

AC Milan defender Theo Hernández has agreed to join Al-Hilal this week in a swift €25m fee.

Hernandez is on the verge of joining Al-Hilal on a permanent basis after six years in San Siro with the Rossoneri. Over the weekend, manager Simone Inzaghi’s and his team were knocked out of the Club World Cup by Fluminense which now opened the door for Hernandez who was waiting for the competition to end.

The French international was reportedly under consideration by Atlético Madrid, but negotiations fell through and he will now join the Saudi Pro League side in the coming days. This was confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano who stated that the deal is complete.

“BREAKING: Theo Hernández to Al Hilal, here we go! Agreement now being sealed after verbal pact made two weeks ago.

“AC Milan will receive €25m transfer fee as Theo will sign his contract in the upcoming days.

“New left back for Simone Inzaghi.”

Reports suggest that he will not join the rest of the Milan squad for the start of pre-season, which is due to commence on Monday the 7th of July which is also true for stars such as Yacine Adli, Ismael Bennacer and Devis Vasquez who are also due to departy ahead of summer moves away from the Italian giants.