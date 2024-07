Saka tribute to ex-Arsenal teammate Xhaka: That says it all

Bukayo Saka paid tribute to former Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka after England's win yesterday.

Saka scored as England eventually defeated Switzerland in their Euros quarterfinal on penalties.

Afterwards, Saka said of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: "Granit has won a lot this season.

"He is a fantastic player and a lovely person. Being humble enough to come over and shake our hands shows it all.

"I have a lot of respect for him and Switzerland."