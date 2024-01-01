Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lehmann tribute to Spain: You proved me wrong; but Andrich and his hair...?!

Lehmann tribute to Spain: You proved me wrong; but Andrich and his hair...?!
Lehmann tribute to Spain: You proved me wrong; but Andrich and his hair...?!
Lehmann tribute to Spain: You proved me wrong; but Andrich and his hair...?!LaLiga
Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has paid tribute to the Spain team.

Having branded La Roja "small and inexperienced" going into the Euros quarterfinal, Lehmann accepted eating humble pie afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He posted to social media:  "Congratulations to the Spanish team. Today you have become mature warriors, although with a little luck, who suffered and fought.

"I wish you all the best for the tournament.

"My prediction was wrong!"

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Germany's defeat, Lehmann slammed Bayer Leverkusen defender Robert Andrich and his pink hair.

"Do you have any personality problem that makes you stand out like that? As a teammate, that would seem very strange to me and I don't think the national coach would be happy either," he said on Welt TV.

"First he had blonde hair, now pink hair. What does he want to show us with this? Nowadays you have to have be very careful. Maybe he feels like a woman. You have to be very tolerant, but I hope UEFA prohibits hair colors like Andrich's because it can cause confusion among rivals."

Mentions
EuroLehmann JensAndrich RobertArsenalBayer LeverkusenLaLigaBundesliga
Related Articles
Lehmann insists Germany will defeat 'tiny youth team' Spain
Switzerland coach Yakin denies Xhaka tension
Liverpool plan bid for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong