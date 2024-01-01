Lehmann tribute to Spain: You proved me wrong; but Andrich and his hair...?!

Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has paid tribute to the Spain team.

Having branded La Roja "small and inexperienced" going into the Euros quarterfinal, Lehmann accepted eating humble pie afterwards.

He posted to social media: "Congratulations to the Spanish team. Today you have become mature warriors, although with a little luck, who suffered and fought.

"I wish you all the best for the tournament.

"My prediction was wrong!"

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Germany's defeat, Lehmann slammed Bayer Leverkusen defender Robert Andrich and his pink hair.

"Do you have any personality problem that makes you stand out like that? As a teammate, that would seem very strange to me and I don't think the national coach would be happy either," he said on Welt TV.

"First he had blonde hair, now pink hair. What does he want to show us with this? Nowadays you have to have be very careful. Maybe he feels like a woman. You have to be very tolerant, but I hope UEFA prohibits hair colors like Andrich's because it can cause confusion among rivals."