Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Switzerland midfielder Xhaka: We had Italy beaten before entering pitch

Switzerland midfielder Xhaka: We had Italy beaten before entering pitch
Switzerland midfielder Xhaka: We had Italy beaten before entering pitch
Switzerland midfielder Xhaka: We had Italy beaten before entering pitchTribalfootball
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka has enjoyed a swipe at Italy.

Switzerland will face England in the Euros quarterfinals after beating Italy in the round of 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We won before even entering the pitch, as they had done against us three years ago. I’ve never seen Italy struggle as much as they did against us,” Xhaka said at his Euros press conference on Wednesday.

“I am incredibly proud of what every team member has done so far, including staff members.

“What we have achieved is a more than special objective. Not only for the result but also for the style of the play. We played at a high level and used the right approach against a prestigious opponent.

“The defeat from three years ago still hurt, so we proved a great team spirit and deserved to reach this target. We were perfect in terms of discipline, with and without the ball.”

Mentions
EuroXhaka GranitBayer LeverkusenSerie ABundesliga
Related Articles
Switzerland coach Yakin denies Xhaka tension
Exclusive: Why today's Euros cannot hope to match the success & stars of Euro 88
Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Italy Euros exit left me embarrassed