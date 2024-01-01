Switzerland midfielder Xhaka: We had Italy beaten before entering pitch

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka has enjoyed a swipe at Italy.

Switzerland will face England in the Euros quarterfinals after beating Italy in the round of 16.

"We won before even entering the pitch, as they had done against us three years ago. I’ve never seen Italy struggle as much as they did against us,” Xhaka said at his Euros press conference on Wednesday.

“I am incredibly proud of what every team member has done so far, including staff members.

“What we have achieved is a more than special objective. Not only for the result but also for the style of the play. We played at a high level and used the right approach against a prestigious opponent.

“The defeat from three years ago still hurt, so we proved a great team spirit and deserved to reach this target. We were perfect in terms of discipline, with and without the ball.”