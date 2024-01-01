Switzerland coach Yakin denies Xhaka tension

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin insists there's no issue with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The former Arsenal captain slammed Yakin's training after the draw with Kosovo in September.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Yakin told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung: "There is absolutely no problem between us. We have an outstanding relationship and we exchange information regularly. Our names sell well in the media. We have to live with that, it's part of the game.

"The game was in his home country. What he said at the time was emotional. That's why you have to assess it correctly.

"We had a good conversation immediately after the game, nobody accused the other of anything."