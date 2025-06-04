Birmingham offer assurances to Brighton keeper Beadle

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle is again on the move.

Beadle is set to join Birmingham City next season on-loan for the campaign.

TalkSPORT says Beadle has received assurances he will be Birmingham's outright No1 for their return to the Championship next term.

Beadle spent last season on-loan with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, where he made 38 appearances.

The England U21 international joined Brighton in 2022 from Charlton Athletic.