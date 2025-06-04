Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona president Laporta offers Ter Stegen to Man Utd
Why Arsenal have not announced Zubimendi as his transfer is delayed
Gyokeres opens up on Arsenal transfer rumours: That's all I can say for now...
Arsenal go retro as Man City shake up new Premier League kits

Birmingham offer assurances to Brighton keeper Beadle

Paul Vegas
Birmingham offer assurances to Brighton keeper Beadle
Birmingham offer assurances to Brighton keeper BeadleArthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy / Profimedia
Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle is again on the move.

Beadle is set to join Birmingham City next season on-loan for the campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TalkSPORT says Beadle has received assurances he will be Birmingham's outright No1 for their return to the Championship next term.

Beadle spent last season on-loan with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, where he made 38 appearances.

The England U21 international joined Brighton in 2022 from Charlton Athletic.

 

Mentions
ChampionshipBeadle JamesBrightonBirminghamSheffield WedCharltonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Brentford sign Birmingham City teenager Donovan on a five-year-deal
Everton boss Moyes targeting Brighton midfielder O'Reilly
DONE DEAL: Chelsea defender Humphreys joins Burnley after successful loan spell