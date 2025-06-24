Textor eyes off Sheffield Wednesday; gives fans glimpse of ambitions

Former Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is ready to quickly re-investment into English football.

Palace confirmed last night that the American had sold his 43 per cent stage to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

And now Textor is seeking to buy again with Sheffield Wednesday one club on his radar.

The Sheffield Star says Textor hopes to convince Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri to come to the table and open talks about selling the Championship club.

The Thai has stuggled to handle expenses at Hillsborough and has found himself at odds with a section of the Owls support.

Meanwhile, upon selling to Johnson, Textor reflected to the Athletic: “We’re turnaround guys, we like a construction project. There’s nothing more exciting for me than the idea of buying a second division team and getting promoted.

“But we might also look in the Premier League if we think there’s a real opportunity to catapult a team from mid-table to upper-table, we think we’re capable of doing that. Our strategy for Palace was to get to the Europa League every year, not just off of a cup win every hundred years.”