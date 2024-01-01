Liverpool chief Hughes tightlipped on new contract talks

Liverpool chief Richard Hughes was tightlipped on new contract talks for senior players.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all waiting to discuss new terms with the club.

Hughes said, “On contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about these.

“These are private matters between club and players. The only concern I and Arne (Slot) have about situations is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season and we’re absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

He added, “We need to improve, we need to improve on the training pitch and with the window open, we’ll always be opportunistic if we can. If we can improve certain areas as we go, we’ll look to do that.”