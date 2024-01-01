Van Dijk warns Liverpool chiefs: I expect new signings

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he wants to see new signings made.

The Reds are yet to add to their squad this summer under new manager Arne Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Van Dijk concedes: "I am positive, I am confident.

"Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

"That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.

"I had three week’s holiday and I would say the first week I went through a lot of emotions, coming off a semi-final loss to England, which hurt very much and then obviously you are going to think about the whole year you personally had and also especially how we were as a team with Liverpool.

"I think towards the end we were lacking that experience, lacking the quality, there were some injuries here and there and multiple things that didn’t go our way, but hopefully we learn from that and we can take that with us this season and show that consistency in the last part of the season. It is much more than playing the games, it is how you deal with it outside the games and the mental part is very important and it is not easy.

"You have to really be focused and work for that. Everyone will reflect on last year, I definitely did and I am looking forward to this season in so many ways and let's see what happens.

"You have to grow into the season first and foremost. I have been back only a week and there have been a lot of meetings and there is a lot of information that goes our way over the way we play, so you will find the right moment.

"When the transfer window closes the squad will be there, but so far everyone is working, everyone is improving, everyone is learning each and every day and for me it is quite familiar with what he wants and how we train. I kind of enjoy that and want to keep doing it."